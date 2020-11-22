Rap Basement

Lil Uzi Vert Brings Back Purple Dreads & Debuts 2016-Sounding Snippet

November 22, 2020

Fans have been waiting on 2016 Uzi to make an appearance.

Lil Uzi Vert has had one of the best 2020s of anyone in the music industry. While this year has been pretty rough for most of us, Uzi has managed to turn a negative into a positive as he released numerous projects, most notably Eternal Atake which came out all the way back in March. He even dropped a collaborative tape with Future just last week, called Pluto x Baby Pluto.

While fans have enjoyed his output, they have also been begging Uzi to return to the sound that made him famous back in 2016. Uzi has actually promised to give fans what they want, and last night, he put the wheels in motion. As you can see in the clip below, Uzi previewed a snippet that sounds as though it came out of a 2016 time capsule. The artist could even be seen sporting purple dreads, which is an indicator that vintage Uzi has returned.

For now, it remains unclear as to when Uzi will be dropping new music, although we hope he gives himself a bit of a break considering how much he’s done this year. Either way, it’s obvious that Uzi is still grinding, and he’s got some 2016 sounds on the way, which should give fans a reason to celebrate.

Let us know what you think of this snippet, in the comments below.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
Via HNHH

