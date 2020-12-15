Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Future & DJ Esco Are Cooking Up
40
0
Akademiks Claps Back At Ebro & Rosenberg In Heated Rant
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1271
2
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
1046
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He’s On Playboi Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red”

Posted By on December 15, 2020

During a live stream, Lil Uzi Vert appears to confirm that he’ll be appearing on two songs off Playboi Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red.”

Playboi Carti‘s Whole Lotta Red has become one of the year’s most anticipated album, an impressive feat for an artist with so many niche qualities. After all, if you would have told hip-hop fans of the mid-nineties that a baby-voiced fashionista would be steering culture in such a dominant fashion, the response would likely be disbelief. And yet here we stand, with Carti’s Die Lit having hit one billion streams on Spotify and his forthcoming project slated to slide down the chimney this Christmas in Santa-esque Red glory. 

Playboi Carti Whole Lotta Red

Matt Jelonek/Wire Image/Getty Images

And while the aura surrounding the album has been relatively mysterious, that’s not to say we know nothing about Carti’s Whole Lotta Red. In his own way, Playboi himself has been rather generous with information, seemingly confirming guest appearances from both Post Malone and Pharrell Williams. Yesterday, Carti came through to add Kid Cudi to the lineup, showing his appreciation for the Man On The Moon III rapper in the process. Now, a new video has surfaced in which Lil Uzi Vert seemingly confirms his own involvement on two songs, an announcement made on an Instagram lives stream from oneway.cyy’s.

In the clip, Uzi’s voice can be heard from off-screen, teasing his presence on track three and track sixteen, with the latter’s appearance being solely for the hook. While it’s not exactly a shocking development, given Uzi and Carti’s previous track record as collaborators, it’s still a welcome development that their shared fans will happily devour all the same. Keep an eye out for Playboi Carti‘s Whole Lotta Red, rumored for a December 25th drop and seemingly featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, Kid Cudi, Pharrell, and more.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Future & DJ Esco Are Cooking Up
40 525 3
0
Akademiks Claps Back At Ebro & Rosenberg In Heated Rant
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Future & DJ Esco Are Cooking Up
40
0
Akademiks Claps Back At Ebro & Rosenberg In Heated Rant
106
0
Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” Turns 28 (And Everybody’s Celebratin’)
119
0
Kanye West May Be Dropping New Music Soon
185
0
Jay-Z Will Publish New Books From Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill & More
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Nas The Cross
40
0
G4 Boyz Feat. G4 Choppa In Scam We Trust
199
0
whiterosemoxie Feat. Baby Smoove Trix (Remix)
172
0
Tobe Nwigwe Feat. D Smoke Head Shot
146
0
Tadoe & Chief Keef CPR
172
0
Chance The Rapper Who's To Say
251
0
Mozzy Feat. Blxst Keep Hope
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

10k Hours
212
0
Mulatto Feat. Lil Baby “Sex Lies” Video
251
0
Fatboy SSE Explains How Snoop Dogg Gifted Him A Pound Of Weed On “How To Roll”
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Future & DJ Esco Are Cooking Up
Akademiks Claps Back At Ebro & Rosenberg In Heated Rant
Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” Turns 28 (And Everybody’s Celebratin’)