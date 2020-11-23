Rap Basement

Lil Uzi Vert Cryptically Reveals His Favorite New Artist

Posted By on November 23, 2020

Mario Judah gets some big praise from Lil Uzi Vert, who calls him his favorite new artist.

The music industry is extremely fast-paced. Trends come and go and, unfortunately, so do artists. In order to sustain a career in this business, you’ve got to have passion bursting out of your pores, as well as a smart marketing plan to continue pushing after your initial buzz wears off

In 2020, we’ve seen a number of artists set themselves up for massive amounts of success in the coming year. One of those budding stars is Mario Judah, who has gone viral on more than one occasion with his eccentric stage performances and his unique vocal delivery. As “Die Very Rough” continues picking up steam, it looks like the up-and-comer is getting some big co-signs to close out the year, including from Lil Uzi Vert.

Responding to a tweet from Rolling Loud Festival asking everyone who their favorite new artist is, likely looking to book them for an upcoming show, Philadelphia’s Lil Uzi Vert chimed in with his thoughts, cryptically revealing that he’s rocking with Mario Judah.

“NI*******HHHHHHHHHH,” wrote the rapper, quoting Judah’s infectious lyrics from his breakout hit. He added a guitar emoji in case the link wasn’t clear enough.

The connection also makes sense because, just a few days ago, Mario Judah began teasing a remix of his song “Die Very Rough” with a feature from Lil Uzi Vert. It looks like we’ll be hearing from these two sooner rather than later.

Are you a fan of Mario Judah?

Via HNHH

