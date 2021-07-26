Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
2051
0
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1218
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud

Posted By on July 26, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert previewed some new music off “The Pink Tape” at Rolling Loud last night.

There were some technical difficulties during Lil Uzi Vert‘s set, but they dissipated quickly so fans at home could also enjoy his performance. The rapper performed at Rolling Loud on Sunday night but the official YouTube live stream stopped right when he was supposed to get on stage. The festival’s organizers explained that Roc Nation had blocked them from streaming Lil Uzi’s performance (much like they did in 2019), but after a few minutes, the stream was restored. During the time the cameras were off, HNHH had you covered, going live during Lil Uzi’s set from our Instagram. 

Perhaps the reason why Roc Nation wanted to keep his show on the hush-hush was because of his plan to premiere new music. The Philadelphia-born rapper has been teasing his upcoming new project The Pink Tape for a few weeks and last night, fans got the first taste of the new music, through the debut of Uzi’s unreleased song, tentatively titled “Racks Up.”


Rich Fury/Getty Images

“Do y’all wanna hear some new shit off The Pink Tape?” asked Lil Uzi to the crowd last night, while the stream was shut down by Roc Nation. He then proceeded to single out one section of the crowd, asking them to turn all the way up before playing the song, which had fans excited.

Listen to the new song below and let us know what you think. Are you looking forward to the release of The Pink Tape?

In other Uzi news, the artist recently debuted his new tongue tattoo, also getting his multi-million-dollar diamond re-inserted into his forehead this weekend. Check that out here.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106 525 8
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud
132
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains What It Feels Like To Be Free
159
0
Lil Nas X Responds To Dr. Boyce Watkins’ Homophobic “INDUSTRY BABY” Comments
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tory Lanez Feat. Kodak Black Grah Tah Tah
106
0
Jay Critch To The Sky
132
0
Armoney Rose Feat. The Game Baddest In The World
132
0
Trench Baby Richest Gangbanger
119
0
Zach Zoya Understand
106
0
GASHI Sleeping On My Left
212
0
James Blake Say What You Will
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YN Jay Crafts One Of The Fattest Blunts In “How To Roll” History
159
0
Childish Major Names The Best Places To Get “Thot Food” In Atlanta
199
0
Coupe
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud