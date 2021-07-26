Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud

There were some technical difficulties during Lil Uzi Vert‘s set, but they dissipated quickly so fans at home could also enjoy his performance. The rapper performed at Rolling Loud on Sunday night but the official YouTube live stream stopped right when he was supposed to get on stage. The festival’s organizers explained that Roc Nation had blocked them from streaming Lil Uzi’s performance (much like they did in 2019), but after a few minutes, the stream was restored. During the time the cameras were off, HNHH had you covered, going live during Lil Uzi’s set from our Instagram.

Perhaps the reason why Roc Nation wanted to keep his show on the hush-hush was because of his plan to premiere new music. The Philadelphia-born rapper has been teasing his upcoming new project The Pink Tape for a few weeks and last night, fans got the first taste of the new music, through the debut of Uzi’s unreleased song, tentatively titled “Racks Up.”



Rich Fury/Getty Images

“Do y’all wanna hear some new shit off The Pink Tape?” asked Lil Uzi to the crowd last night, while the stream was shut down by Roc Nation. He then proceeded to single out one section of the crowd, asking them to turn all the way up before playing the song, which had fans excited.

Listen to the new song below and let us know what you think. Are you looking forward to the release of The Pink Tape?

In other Uzi news, the artist recently debuted his new tongue tattoo, also getting his multi-million-dollar diamond re-inserted into his forehead this weekend. Check that out here.