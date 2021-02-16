Rap Basement

Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty

Posted By on February 16, 2021

The rapper let fans know the nature of his relationships with fellow rappers in the game.

Lil Uzi Vert has been treating fans to an enhanced social media presence over the last few days with some very sporadic, questionable tweeting. In one of the since-deleted tweets, Uzi suggested he and his on-again-off-again rumored girlfriend JT had broken up ahead of Valentine’s Day weekend, prompting Kodak Black to shoot his shot at the newly single City Girls rapper. Most recently in his tweet spree, the rapper addressed the status of his relationship with numerous fellow rappers including Kodak Black, Rich the Kid, Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty, and oddly, Justin Bieber

Provided in screenshots below in case he deletes these ones as well, Uzi quote tweets a fan who suggests he has hard feelings for Kodak Black following the video shared by the rapper where he sings a ballad for JT in an attempt to woo her. The fan suggests, “We know you don’t fw Kodak,” which Uzi denies. He penned, “I do… who told you that,” with a smiley face. 

He also let fans know he’s still on good terms with Justin Bieber, although it’s unclear why they wouldn’t have been in the first place. He also listed Rich the Kid, Playboi Carti, and Lil Yachty as rappers he still is on good terms with despite rumors suggesting otherwise. 


As you all probably know, many internet users are still recovering from Uzi’s last antic of getting a $24 million diamond surgically placed inside the middle of his forehead. “Beauty is pain” he added in the caption of the Instagram clip he shared debuting the new face jewelry that broke the internet when it was first revealed.  

