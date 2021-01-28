Lil Uzi Vert Explains How He’s “Made It This Far”: “I Don’t Believe In Sh*t”

Music executives have been perfecting the formula to creating a star since the beginning of big business in the music industry. There have always been steps to follow, albeit they may change from one generation to the next, but Lil Uzi Vert is here to tell the world that the acceleration of his successes is because he operates with a different mindset than his fellow rappers.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

The social media-friendly rapper shared a video where he spoke about the difference between himself and other artists who are doing their best to reach the top of the charts. “I understand y’all n*ggas tough. Y’all definitely is tough,” said Uzi. “But y’all n*ggas stupid. Know why y’all stupid? You know why y’all stupid?”

“Y’all know how I made it this far and y’all still right there? ‘Cause I don’t believe in sh*t,” Uzi continued. “Y’all n*ggas believe in sh*t, so, y’all got somewhere to go. Y’all got a destination. I ain’t got a destination. I’m where I’m supposed to be at. Y’all have a destination and we gon’ send y’all there.”

You can check out the clip for yourself below and let us know if you tend to agree with Uzi’s way of thinking.