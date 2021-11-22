Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More
106
0
Baby Keem Makes “Family Ties” A Whole Event On “The Melodic Blue” Tour
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1959
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1482
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Uzi Vert Explains Why He Never Collaborated With XXXTentacion

Posted By on November 22, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert answered a fan’s question about why he never worked with XXXTentacion while shaving Adin Ross’ head on a livestream.

Because of the way both artists contributed to the famed “SoundCloud rap” days, fans really wanted Lil Uzi Vert and XXXTentacion to collaborate on a song together. Unfortunately, that never came about while XXX was alive, but there have reportedly been attempts from the rapper’s estate to reach out to Uzi. Despite the fact that he would be willing to work on a song with XXX’s vocals, Uzi is wary about releasing the record, explaining to his fans why he’s never accepted offers to posthumously collaborate with X.

While shaving Adin Ross’ head on a live stream, Lil Uzi answered a fan’s question about whether he will ever work with XXX on music. 


Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

“Uzi, what are your thoughts on Jah XXXTentacion and what is your favorite song by X and do you plan on hopping on an unreleased X track because Jah really wanted to collab with you and everyone on X’s team really wants it to happen,” asked the fan via chat.

“Yes, I really do like him,” said Uzi about X. “He called me one time when he was incarcerated a long time ago and I was going on stage — I was on tour with The Weeknd — he called me and he actually rapped a song for me that he never laid and it was really good and, yes, I would love to do a song with him but I’m really weird on stuff like that. Don’t get me wrong, it took me really long to do that before with another artist. I’m really weird because I understand that they’re not here living and what if that’s not the vision that they really want? Especially if they really fucked with me, like, what if that’s all wrong? I’ll be pissed off if they did it all wrong because I’m not here but, you know, if it works out it works out.”

A fair answer from Uzi, to be completely honest. What do you think of the reason why he’s never worked on a posthumous XXXTentacion song?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More
106 525 8
0
Baby Keem Makes “Family Ties” A Whole Event On “The Melodic Blue” Tour
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More
106
0
Baby Keem Makes “Family Ties” A Whole Event On “The Melodic Blue” Tour
93
0
Polo G “Hall Of Fame 2.0” Tracklist Features Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, & A Song Called “Piano G”
146
0
NY Lawmakers Want To Restrict The Use Of Rap Lyrics As Evidence In Court
132
0
New NFT Collection Features Unseen Photos From Tupac’s Debut Album Release Party
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Normani Feat. Kaytranada Wild Side (KAYTRANADA Remix)
79
0
Lil Candy Paint & Bhad Bhabie 22 (Remix)
93
0
Rony Seikaly Feat. Diddy Won't Stop Now
106
0
Remedy Feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, Street Life & Solomon Childs Crazy 8's
53
0
Kanye West Dark Fantasy
225
0
Alex Isley & Jack Dine Feat. Robert Glasper Still Wonder
331
0
Chris Miles Feat. Lil Xan Miss Me
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid ” Trust Fund ” Video
146
0
BFB Da Packman Reviews Wild Snacks From Japan To The UK
119
0
Baby Tate “Dungarees” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More
Baby Keem Makes “Family Ties” A Whole Event On “The Melodic Blue” Tour
Polo G “Hall Of Fame 2.0” Tracklist Features Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, & A Song Called “Piano G”