Lil Uzi Vert Explains Why He Never Collaborated With XXXTentacion

Because of the way both artists contributed to the famed “SoundCloud rap” days, fans really wanted Lil Uzi Vert and XXXTentacion to collaborate on a song together. Unfortunately, that never came about while XXX was alive, but there have reportedly been attempts from the rapper’s estate to reach out to Uzi. Despite the fact that he would be willing to work on a song with XXX’s vocals, Uzi is wary about releasing the record, explaining to his fans why he’s never accepted offers to posthumously collaborate with X.

While shaving Adin Ross’ head on a live stream, Lil Uzi answered a fan’s question about whether he will ever work with XXX on music.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

“Uzi, what are your thoughts on Jah XXXTentacion and what is your favorite song by X and do you plan on hopping on an unreleased X track because Jah really wanted to collab with you and everyone on X’s team really wants it to happen,” asked the fan via chat.

“Yes, I really do like him,” said Uzi about X. “He called me one time when he was incarcerated a long time ago and I was going on stage — I was on tour with The Weeknd — he called me and he actually rapped a song for me that he never laid and it was really good and, yes, I would love to do a song with him but I’m really weird on stuff like that. Don’t get me wrong, it took me really long to do that before with another artist. I’m really weird because I understand that they’re not here living and what if that’s not the vision that they really want? Especially if they really fucked with me, like, what if that’s all wrong? I’ll be pissed off if they did it all wrong because I’m not here but, you know, if it works out it works out.”

A fair answer from Uzi, to be completely honest. What do you think of the reason why he’s never worked on a posthumous XXXTentacion song?