Lil Uzi Vert Explains Why He’s Delaying “The Pink Tape”

Lil Uzi Vert is one of the most beloved artists amongst the youth right now, and whenever he drops something new, you can be sure that fans are going to be excited about it. It has been a while since Uzi blessed his fans with an album, although he has been teasing the release of The Pink Tape. Uzi was claiming just a few days ago that this would be dropping before Halloween, however, his plans appear to have changed.

Recently, Uzi was strolling around the streets when he was approached by some fans. When the fans asked about The Pink Tape, he said that it won’t be coming out on time. As he explains in the clip below, he wants the project to be perfect, and he doesn’t want to hear from people that it’s “mid” or not good.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

“If it drops next week and it sounds like shit then I gotta hear from 100,000 people on the internet that it sucks,” Uzi said. “So you gotta let me take my time. But I am taking my time.” When the fan told Uzi that he trusts him, Uzi clapped back saying “Don’t ever trust a person like me cause I’m very slimey.”

This news is going to be a bit disappointing for Uzi fans, although at least we now know that he wants things to be perfect. At the end of the day, it’s quality over quantity that allows you to maintain your longevity.