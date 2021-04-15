Lil Uzi Vert Gifts JT “LUV Vs. The World”-Inspired Chain

So far, Lil Uzi Vert and JT’s relationship has been one for the books. Hip-Hop fans have witnessed the two rappers’ flirty antics long before they became an official couple, and since going public, they have welcomed a decent amount of drama. Yet despite fans criticizing JT‘s seemingly new fashion sense to Southside calling out Uzi and threatening to punch his teeth out, Lil Uzi Vert and JT don’t seem pressed.

Lately, there has been plenty of gift-giving and romantic gestures in their relationship, and the two rappers seem happily in love. After receiving a striking Louis Vuitton bag from Uzi last week, JT has now gotten a new gift from her boyfriend, and longtime fans of the Eternal Atake artist will undoubtedly recognize it.

As seen in the video reposted by The Shade Room above, Lil Uzi Vert has gifted JT a gleaming new chain that boasts the iconic Scott Pilgrim-inspired art from Lil Uzi Vert‘s 2016 mixtape Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World, which is actaully celebrating its five-year anniversary today. On the back of the piece, there is an engraved message that reads “Uzi first piece” and “To JT.”

According to Complex, JT’s new eye-catching jewelry is extremely similar to one of Uzi’s actual chains which has recently been debated about on Reddit, as fans of the Luv Is Rage rapper have been trying to figure out if it’s a modified version of Uzi’s 2016 piece that originally featured his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Byrd, or a new piece altogether.

Regardless of the Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World art’s original association with Brittany, JT appears ecstatic to have been gifted the piece. On her Instagram story, she wrote, “This means so much to me thank you baby.”



Instagram

She was also seen sporting the dazzling chain in several other subsequent Instagram story posts, and Lil Uzi Ver even reposted one of the pictures to his story, in which JT is rocking a e grill in tandem with her newest neckpiece.

Are you feeling JT’s new chain or do you think it’s weird that Uzi gifted her a piece that sort of references his ex-girlfriend?