Lil Uzi Vert Hints At Wanting A Verzuz Battle

Is Lil Uzi Vert opening up to the idea of participating on Verzuz? He very well may be.

The hits battle has been gaining in popularity all year, serving as an entertaining means for music fans to relive nostalgic moments during the quarantine. Even as some cities are fully open, Verzuz has been breaking records with the second season, which has seen Jeezy and Gucci Mane go head-to-head. More face-offs have been announced but one person that has been heavily requested for the platform is Lil Uzi Vert.

Despite him only being 26-years-old, Lil Uzi Vert keeps coming up in Verzuz conversations as a potential candidate. While he has not been confirmed for the challenge, his latest message about wanting to face someone is prompting fans to come up with similar artists that he can go up against.

“Let’s battle,” wrote the rapper on Instagram Stories with a checkmark and a money bag emoji.

He didn’t mention anything about Verzuz, but the fans are running off and saying that he should battle Rich The Kid, given their past beef. Another suitable candidate has been Playboi Carti. With his resurgence this week, the elusive Atlanta star might actually be open to heading onto the platform to compete with Uzi.



Do you think Lil Uzi Vert is still too young to go onto Verzuz or do you think he has enough hits to participate?