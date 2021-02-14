Rap Basement

Britney Spears Will Not Be Working On Her Own Documentary Despite Reports
Lil Uzi Vert Marvels Over Travis Scott Collaboration
Doc D Planetory Destruction
Wiz Khalifa
Lil Uzi Vert Marvels Over Travis Scott Collaboration

Posted By on February 14, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott have something on the way.

Lil Uzi Vert had himself a massive 2020 as he dropped numerous projects including Eternal Atake and his collaborative project with Future called Pluto x Baby Pluto. While the latter of these projects didn’t last as long as both artists probably intended, Eternal Atake continues to be enjoyed by fans although, at this point, it’s becoming quite clear that fans want a brand new project from Uzi, or at the very least, a new single.

Over the past few months, there have been various teasers of something in the works with Travis Scott. Both Uzi and Scott have been posting about this collab on Instagram, and now, Uzi has taken to Twitter with a proclamation about this brand new musical endeavor. While Uzi doesn’t actually say much, the emojis do all of the talking here.

For now, it is unknown to what extent this collaboration will be. As it stands, Scott is working on a new album called UTOPIA, and there is potential that Uzi could be featured on it. Or, the collab could simply be Scott standing in on an Uzi song, which could be dropping as a new single.

As it stands, the possibilities are endless, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will keep you informed on the situation.

Travis Scott

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for McDonald’s
Via HNHH

Britney Spears Will Not Be Working On Her Own Documentary Despite Reports
Valentine's Day Jams: 10 Classic Rap And RnB Duets From The '90s & '00s
