Lil Uzi Vert Nods Nicki Minaj Lyrics To Shade Safaree On New Track

We may just receive yet another project from Lil Uzi Vert this year—at least that’s what the rapper has suggested on his Instagram Story. On March 6, Uzi dropped his highly anticipated studio album Eternal Atake and he didn’t hesitate in delivering Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2. On Wednesday (October 28), Uzi shared on his Instagram Story, “I guess I gotta drop,” leaving some to believe there is a project on he horizon, while others are expecting a surprise come early morning hours on Friday (October 30).

Uzi also shared a snippet of a track on his Story as well, and it seemed as if he was using Safaree Samuels‘s name not only for rhyming purposes but to throw a bit of shade. “A real bad Barbie / Pushing a pink Ferrari,” Uzi raps in the clip, seemingly referencing Safaree’s ex, Nicki Minaj. “Took that girl to Africa / Got left like Safaree / Yes I got the best b*tch in America / Just ask Erica,” which left fans to believe he was giving a nod to Safaree’s wife and Love & Hip Hop New York co-star, Erica Mena.

If the lyrics seem a tad familiar, it’s because they’re similar to Nicki Minaj’s track “Getting Paid,” a song that’s over a decade old. On her track, Nicki spits, “It’s going down, down Barbie, pushing a pink Ferrari / I race through Africa just to see the safari / I am the baddest b*tch in America / Slicker than a Jheri curl, just ask Erykah.” Keep your ears out for this one because it may arrive this week, but if not, at least we were able to preview some new tunes. Check out the snippet below.