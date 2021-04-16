Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
2065
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
821
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Uzi Vert Posts & Deletes Concerning Tweets: “I’m Out”

Posted By on April 16, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert recently tweeted a couple of troubling tweets before quickly deleting them.

Lil Uzi Vert is currently working on his highly anticipated forthcoming album The Real Uzi 2 and spending plenty of time with his coveted girlfriend, City Girls rapper JT. Despite enduring plenty of JT-related drama over the past couple of weeks, Uzi has appeared to be having a pretty good time over the last few days, as he was recently seen popping wheelies on a four-wheeler in Philadelphia and gifting JT a Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World-inspired chain.

Due to all of the positive energy that the Eternal Atake artist appears to be harboring, it’s even more surprising that in an infamous post-and-delete, Lil Uzi Vert has shared some troubling tweets.

Lil Uzi Vert attends Allure Monday Nights at Allure Gentlemen's Club on July 27, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia
Prince Williams/ Wireimage/Getty Images

In two quickly deleted tweets, Uzi shared some concerning sentiments that some fans have interpreted to be an early retirement announcement while other fans are taking it more seriously and speculating that he’s hinting at his death.

“I just wanna say thanks 2 everybody,” Uzi first tweeted out, complete with a sad face emoji, a smiling emoji, and a peace sign. He continued in another tweet, simply writing, “I’m out !!!”

The vague nature of his tweets makes it difficult to discern what exactly the Pluto x Baby Pluto artist is talking about, and the fact that he deleted them so quickly is also eyebrow-raising. Luckily, DJ Akademiks spotted Lil Uzi Vert‘s troubling tweets and was able to screenshot them before the Philadelphia rapper deleted them. Check them out below.

Do you think that Lil Uzi Vert is just hinting at retirement again or should fans probably be more concerned?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66 525 5
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over
185
1
The TikTok Music Takeover
199
0
DMX To Receive Public Memorial At Barclay’s Center
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

cupcakKe Mosh Pit
66
0
EST Gee Lick Back
106
0
The WRLDFMS Tony Williams Feat. Wale Everybody Knows
251
0
K Camp Feat. PnB Rock Life Has Changed
93
0
$UICIDEBOY$ New Profile Pic
132
0
Saweetie Feat. Drakeo The Ruler Risky
132
0
iann dior Feat. Trippie Redd shots in the dark
225
2
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Lil Durk “Movie” Video
291
0
Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Mulatto “Go Crazy (Remix)” Video
159
0
Russ “Bankrupt” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over