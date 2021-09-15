Lil Uzi Vert Previews New Music In Erykah Badu Video

Like we’ve seen with ASAP Nast and Kid Cudi linking up to freestyle with Virgil Abloh after Monday night’s Met Gala, everyone who was in attendance seemed to be linking afterwards and Lil Uzi Vert was no exception. In a video shot selfie-style by Eryah Badu, Uzi can be seen turning up to unreleased music of his own.

With lyrics mostly concentrating on looking at his wrist and putting diamonds in his face, a reference to the 24 karat pink diamond he had implanted in his forehead a couple months back, the track sounds a lot like most of the Uzi music we have heard recently. So much so that, in the comments of Our Generation’s Music’s post which featured the video, fans are complaining about the repetitiveness of Uzi’s raps.

“Same sh*t with Uzi flexing diamonds,” IG user kobeg.9 wrote. “Luv is Rage Uzi was way better when he was saying shit with substance and not just flexing on each song. It’s played out now.”

Is that comment valid? Uzi has always been rapping about jewelry and money but in the past couple of years and specifically with the dual-release of Eternal Atake and Lil Uzi vs. The World 2, it seems that is the main focus of every song. And not for no reason. Uzi has been winning and winning big for a long time now and should absolutely show it off but do the IG commenters have a point? There was a greater variety earlier on but who’s to say there won’t be in the future? (Uzi also poured out his soul on “Lullaby” of last year’s Pluto X Baby Pluto collab with Future) With Uzi eluding to the Pink Tape being on the horizon and an alleged Drake feature surfacing, we could be getting exactly what we’re looking for.

In the meantime, however, what are your thoughts? Has Uzi become predictable in his lyrics or is this just the evolution of an artist as they get more rich and more famous? Let us know in the comments.