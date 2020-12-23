Rap Basement

Featured

Lil Uzi Vert Previews New Song Called “Kanye West,” Fans Want A Feature

Posted By on December 23, 2020

A title like that carries weight.

Lil Uzi Vert spent quite some time dealing with label woes that prevented him from dropping music at the rate we wanted. At this point though, Uzi has his foot on the gas. The Philadelphia native dropped off his own monstrous project this year, and also blessed fans with a collab project alongside Future recently. The creative juices are obviously flowing for Uzi. 

Fans get a sneak peek of these creative powers when artists give us a look into their world via social media. That is exactly what Lil Uzi Vert did today when he previewed a new track he has titled “Kanye West.” Uzi played a snippet of the song, which sounds like just an instrumental for now, on his Instagram Story. The bass-heavy instrumental has twangs of an alien-sounding synth humming behind the percussions. Uzi zooms in and out of focus as he announces the name of the track, and nods his head to the banger. 

Uzi and Kanye West have collaborated in the past, although it would be hard to gauge their level of friendship at this point. However, Uzi is certainly giving West the utmost respect by naming a track after him. Of course, fans began to comment on the post and repost, urging Uzi to get ‘Ye on the single. Do you think Kanye West will jump on this one?

Via HNHH

