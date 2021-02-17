Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Rowdy Rebel Says Bobby Shmurda Will Be Out In Less Than A Week
119
0
Lil Nas X Shares “Life Story” & Reveals Depression, Suicidal Thoughts, Breakup With BF
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
13089
2
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
1376
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Uzi Vert Previews Travis Scott Collab For Fan, Immediately Runs Away

Posted By on February 17, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert plays a brief snippet of his collaboration with Travis Scott for a fan before running away.

You really never know what to expect with Lil Uzi Vert. Musically, he’s always trying to push his own creativity, even if he doesn’t enjoy the final outcome like the rest of us. He’s always creating, though. His music is often leaked on the internet but he’s also constantly teasing new music on his IG Live. Fans have grown accustom to finding snippets of his unreleased tracks on Instagram Live. 


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Over the past few days, Uzi’s hinted that he’s been locked in the studio with Travis Scott who is working on Utopia. It’s unclear whether the records are meant for the project or Uzi’s upcoming endeavor but one lucky fan got to hear a snippet of it. Footage surfaced earlier today of Uzi getting ready to play the collab with Travis off of his phone for a fan but similar to what he did to Nardwuar, Uzi did the dash. The rapper began playing not even two seconds of the beat before cutting it short. “That’s all I’m playing for you,” said Uzi before he ran away. The fans were nonetheless appreciative of the rapper’s time, offering a spirited, “Ayyyeeee” once Uzi left.

Back in December, Travis Scott also teased a collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert so hopefully, we’ll be getting that soon. Check the clip out below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Nas X Shares “Life Story” & Reveals Depression, Suicidal Thoughts, Breakup With BF
93 525 7
0
Rowdy Rebel Says Bobby Shmurda Will Be Out In Less Than A Week
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Rowdy Rebel Says Bobby Shmurda Will Be Out In Less Than A Week
119
0
Lil Nas X Shares “Life Story” & Reveals Depression, Suicidal Thoughts, Breakup With BF
93
0
Lil Uzi Vert Previews Travis Scott Collab For Fan, Immediately Runs Away
132
0
Jeezy Mourns The Loss Of His Mother In Hearfelt Statement
146
0
Rihanna’s Visual Autobiography “The Rihanna Book” Gets Super-Sized
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Mahalia Jealous
53
0
Curren$y Kush Through The Sunroof
93
0
Paris Texas Heavy Metal
172
0
Onyx Coming Outside
79
0
Serpentwithfeet Same Size Shoe
119
0
Sango Won't Do (Sango's Michigan Remix)
119
0
Icerocks Feat. Benny The Butcher & Mayhem Lauren Red Presidents
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Mario Judah Shows Off His Rockstar Face Tattoos On “In My Bag”
93
0
Tory Lanez – Big Tipper (feat. Melii, Lil Wayne) [Official Music Video]
278
0
Extended Version | 50 Cent feat. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez – “Part of the Game” | Video
238
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Rowdy Rebel Says Bobby Shmurda Will Be Out In Less Than A Week
Lil Nas X Shares “Life Story” & Reveals Depression, Suicidal Thoughts, Breakup With BF
Lil Uzi Vert Previews Travis Scott Collab For Fan, Immediately Runs Away