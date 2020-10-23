Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

T.I. Addresses The Drake Pee Bar On “We Did It Big”
79
0
Killer Mike Details Kamala Harris Meeting
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1059
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
887
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Uzi Vert Promises Return To His 2016 Sound

Posted By on October 23, 2020

Lil Uzi Vert is going back to his 2016-17 sound.

Many of his fans believe that, in 2016 and 2017, Lil Uzi Vert was at his peak. Since then, the 26-year-old rapper has experienced label issues, with DJ Drama and Don Cannon at Generation Now seemingly giving him a hard time for a couple of years. Finally, he was able to release his long-awaited album Eternal Atakein March, which had one of the biggest first weeks in sales this year. Despite the album’s commercial success, people still want Uzi to time-travel back to 2016 to revive his old sound.


Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Four years ago, Lil Uzi Vert went on an incredible run, releasing his critically-acclaimed mixtapes Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World and The Perfect LUV Tape. The stretch includes songs like “XO Tour Llif3”, “Money Longer”, “You Was Right”, “Do What I Want”, and more standouts from Uzi’s discography. 

While he continues to produce some outstanding sonics for his fans to unpack, the Philadelphia native’s supporters really want him to dip back into whatever sauce he was on in 2016-17, which the rapper has finally agreed to.

Responding to a fan who asked him to return to that mode, Uzi wrote: “Okay gosh I will start tonight”.


Screenshot via Instagram Stories

It’s likely that we won’t hear any of his return-to-form stuff before next year but, considering he’s actually going to give it a try, we’re sure that a lot of his fans are excited.

We’ll keep you posted on any new music, or news, from Lil Uzi Vert.

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

T.I. Addresses The Drake Pee Bar On “We Did It Big”
79 525 6
0
Killer Mike Details Kamala Harris Meeting
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

T.I. Addresses The Drake Pee Bar On “We Did It Big”
79
0
Killer Mike Details Kamala Harris Meeting
93
0
Snoop Dogg Deems Ty Dolla $ign “The New Nate Dogg”
119
0
Clever Adds Chris Brown To Star-Studded Album Lineup
119
0
T.I. Further Explains Why He’s Avoiding Busta Rhymes’ Verzuz Battle
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

JackBoy & Tyga Aggy
66
0
Family Bvsiness Liquor Store Church
53
0
Chase B Feat. OMB Bloodbath & KenTheMan For Me
132
0
DeJ Loaf Feat. Conway, Benny The Butcher & Boldy James Get Money
93
0
Russ Freed Up
93
0
The Kid LAROI So Done
106
0
Joyner Lucas Zim Zimma
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Bryson Tiller “Always Forever” Video
93
0
Too Late
79
0
Machine Gun Kelly Feat. Halsey “Forget Me Too” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

T.I. Addresses The Drake Pee Bar On “We Did It Big”
Killer Mike Details Kamala Harris Meeting
Snoop Dogg Deems Ty Dolla $ign “The New Nate Dogg”