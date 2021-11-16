Rap Basement

Lil Uzi Vert Refuses To Stop Concert Despite Fans Shouting That People Were Fainting

Posted By on November 16, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert told the crowd he doesn’t take breaks after multiple fans yelled at him to stop performing because of people fainting in the audience at Day N Vegas.

Unlike all of the artists that have stopped their shows in the last week to help control the crowd following the tragedy at Astroworld Festival, Lil Uzi Vert refused to stop his performance at Day N Vegas, telling his fans that he “doesn’t take breaks” despite cries from the audience that people were fainting.

Safety was a top priority at the Day N Vegas music festival this past weekend, which saw performances from Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Freddie Gibbs, and more. Lil Uzi Vert also performed at the show, but not all of his fans were happy with the rapper following his set after he told fans that if they were struggling in the crowd, they could leave.


Image via HNHH. Shot by John Macon/Th4nks For Nothing

When fans in one area of the crowd shouted at the rapper to stop performing and address safety issues after some people allegedly fainted, he said, “I don’t take no breaks. If it’s gettin’ bad, leave. If you ain’t gonna leave, stay.” In several videos circulating on social media, fans can be heard screaming at Uzi, telling him, “Stop the show, Uzi! You’re f*cked up, Uzi! There’s people f*cking fainting, bro!”


Image via HNHH. Shot by John Macon/Th4nks For Nothing

Especially after what happened a few weeks ago at Astroworld, the optics of this are horrible. Despite no deaths or serious injuries having been reported from Day N Vegas, do you think Lil Uzi should have checked on the wellbeing of his fans rather than continuing to rage?

Via HNHH

