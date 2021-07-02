Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
66
0
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
1191
0
Gucci Mane Ice Daddy
437
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Uzi Vert Reportedly Flashes Gun In Altercation With SAINt JHN

Posted By on July 2, 2021

Uzi is said to have confronted the rapper Friday morning.

According to TMZ, bystanders near the Dialogue Cafe in West Hollywood spotted Philly rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, exiting his Cadillac Escalade and approaching SAINt JHN at the restaurant. Though no one else got involved, this reportedly resulted in a physical dispute between the two.

Based on what witnesses have said, Lil Uzi instilled fear among the fray upon flashing his gun and forcing the majority of bystanders to run off. The rapper did not use his firearm and the two artists ultimately fled.

The tabloid reports that Los Angeles County Sheriffs are on the scene in WeHo, looking to speak with both Uzi and SAINt JHN. The latter was seen out with Brittany Byrd, Lil Uzi Vert’s former girlfriend, not to mention the focal point of numerous songs of his. The 27-year-old Instagram model was spotted sitting in JHn’s Jeep this past March, barely acknowledging the fact photographers were hounding the two. She also exposed private messages between herself and Uzi around the same time.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

TMZ has attempted to reach both artists’ camps, and while Lil Uzi Vert‘s have not reached back to them, SAINt JHN’s was entirely unaware of the situation. We will update you as there is more to come.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
66 525 5
0
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
66
0
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
79
0
Azealia Banks Issues Her Own “Manifesto”
159
0
Billie Eilish Asks A Bold Question In Viral Risqué TikTok
251
0
Soulja Boy Says He Was The First Rapper With An iPhone
424
0
More News

Trending Songs

Yungeen Ace Feat. G Herbo Choppa 4 My Enemies
53
0
D Savage Don't U Change
53
0
NorthsideBenji & DJ Charlie B 30,000 Ft.
93
0
Tay Money Walk
53
0
G Herbo Feat. Yosohn Cold World
79
0
Casanova Feat. Popcaan Deserve You
172
0
Fenix Flexin Risky
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Curren$y Details The Hospital Visit That Turned Him Off Of Blunts On “How To Roll”
53
0
Blxst & Bino Rideaux “Movie” Video
172
0
Kenny Mason Explains Why He Went Vegan During The Pandemic
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
Azealia Banks Issues Her Own “Manifesto”