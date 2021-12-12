Lil Uzi Vert Says He Got His Name From A Crackhead

Lil Uzi Vert has been having a lot of fun on livestreams lately. As he continues to frequently have exciting conversations with his online friends, he continues to reveal things about his life.

On a stream with some buddies from this weekend (Dec. 10), including massive YouTuber MrBeast, Uzi explains how a “crackhead” he was friends with is the reason he is named Lil Uzi Vert, as one of the streamers asked if it was because he rapped fast: “Yeah. He’s a good guy.”

Earlier in Lil Uzi’s career, when he did an interview with VIBE in 2016, he said that somebody told him his fast rapping reminded them of a gun like a Uzi, so he decided on Lil Uzi Vert being his name: “Some guy was just like ‘you rap fast, man. Like a little machine gun’ and from that moment I was Lil Uzi.”

In other recent streams, Uzi has expressed his desire for a jet pack, as well as getting heated towards Adin Ross on his stream because he would not refer to him as Lil Uzi Vert, but instead his birth name Symere: “Bro, stop calling me by my fucking name. No, no, no, no. Stop calling me by my fucking name, please.”

It’s cool to see a more candid side of Uzi and learn more about his life on these livestreams. Hopefully the “crackhead” he was acquainted with has been doing okay and staying safe.

Check out the video of how Uzi’s name was inspired below.