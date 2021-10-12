Lil Uzi Vert Says “The Pink Tape” Will Drop Before Halloween

Sound the alarms: new Uzi is on the way.

This weekend, after the Luv Is Rage rapper popped up at a Cambodian couple’s wedding in Philly,Lil Uzi Vert was stopped by cameras and asked a handful of questions including one inquiry about the whereabouts of The Pink Tape.

The Pink Tape, a new project Uzi has been teasing for quite a while now, is more like a figment of the imagination than anything else. Despite Lil Uzi’s previous statements that the project was coming and supposed previews of new music with Drake and snippets played for Erykah Badu, fans have been cautious to believe anything until they can see it.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fortunately for those fans, the 26-year-old icon has come through with a promise. Telling those cameras that new music is on the way, Uzi clarified that The Pink Tape is up next. When asked when the project was coming out, Uzi gave a quick answer.

“Prolly like three weeks, before Halloween,” the “New Patek” rapper assured. “It’s The Pink Tape.”

Unfortunately, Uzi didn’t let us know *exactly* when The Pink Tape was coming out but seeing as how it’s October 11 today and Halloween is on the 31st, it’s safe to say we’ll be bumping new Uzi within the next 20 days.

When asked what type of music we can expect on The Pink Tape a couple of weeks ago, Uzi said he got a little experimental with this one.

“Last time I dropped an album, it did really well. It was actually my highest-selling album. It was a little bit experimental on the mixing part — not the music. This time, I went experimental on the music, and traditional on the mixing,” he said. “I’m feeling really good … Usually I’ll pump myself up even if I don’t feel really good, and I’ll be like oh this is it just to give myself the extra push. But this time, I think this is it.”

Will you be checking for The Pink Tape whenever it drops during the next couple of weeks? Let us know in the comments.