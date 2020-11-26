Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Uzi Vert: “When I Drop, I’m Gonna Go Crazy”
106
0
Boosie & Webbie Reunite After Shooting: “That’s Love”
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1575
5
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
913
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Uzi Vert: “When I Drop, I’m Gonna Go Crazy”

Posted By on November 26, 2020

Lil Uzi Vert teases his upcoming project, telling fans that he’s “gonna go crazy” when it’s out.

Lil Uzi Vert has already released three full-length projects this year. Eternal Atake was arguably snubbed out of any nominations at the GRAMMY Awards, maintaining momentum as one of the top-selling albums of the year. The week after its release, he followed up with the deluxe edition, otherwise known as LUV Vs. The World 2. Then, just a few weeks ago, he came through with his long-anticipated collaborative project with Future, titled Pluto x Baby Pluto. A deluxe edition of Pluto x Baby Pluto is also out, featuring six new songs from the two artists.

The 26-year-old artist has been overloading us with new music, but nobody is complaining. In fact, it seems like the demand just keeps getting higher for his releases, with fans begging him to re-visit his 2016 sound. Uzi is happily obliging, previewing several new songs that fit right into his old aesthetic

In a brand new message to his fans via Twitter Voice Notes, Uzi gave more insight into what he’s currently working on, teasing another full-length project to align with the 2016-sounding music he’s been recording.

“I love you! Yeah, it’s Lil Uzi Vert,” introduced the artist. “Nah, it’s really Uzi though. Side note though, I love you and I’m really gonna go crazy, bruh. This time when I drop, I’m gonna go crazy. I was psyched out and now I’m back. Rawr. But for real though, bow!”

Previously, Lil Uzi Vert said that every time Playboi Carti releases new music, he’ll be doing the same. If that’s still the plan, he’ll likely be coming with something soon because, if Carti’s teasers mean everything, Whole Lotta Red could be arriving in the very near future.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Boosie & Webbie Reunite After Shooting: “That’s Love”
132 525 10
0
Kelsey Nicole’s Megan Diss Track Brings New Tory Lanez Theories To Light
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Lil Uzi Vert: “When I Drop, I’m Gonna Go Crazy”
106
0
Boosie & Webbie Reunite After Shooting: “That’s Love”
132
0
Kelsey Nicole’s Megan Diss Track Brings New Tory Lanez Theories To Light
172
0
Kendrick Lamar New Music Rumors Fly With TDE Video Shoot
93
0
Denzel Curry & J.I.D Tease December Drop
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kodie Shane Feat. Coi Leray Get to the Money
93
0
Juicy J Feat. Logic 1995
212
0
Kelsey Nicole Bussin Back
132
0
42 Dugg Free Me
146
0
Chuck Inglish & Ye Ali Driver
159
0
Young Scooter & Zaytoven Feat. 2 Chainz & Rick Ross Dope Boyz & Trap Godz
265
0
Saba So and So
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion “Body” Video
159
0
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Post Malone “Spicy” Video
146
0
2 Chainz “Southside Hov” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Uzi Vert: “When I Drop, I’m Gonna Go Crazy”
Boosie & Webbie Reunite After Shooting: “That’s Love”
Kelsey Nicole’s Megan Diss Track Brings New Tory Lanez Theories To Light