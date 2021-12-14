Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Bow Wow Says He Should Be Honored At The Next BET Awards
93
0
Jeezy Details How He First Met Nas & Talks “My President” Collaboration
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2673
1
Papoose November
1601
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Uzi Vert’s Insurance Company Thought He Was Trying To Kill Himself With Forehead Diamond

Posted By on December 14, 2021

Uzi is currently letting his piercing heal before rocking the diamond again.

Lil Uzi Vert made headlines early this year when he had a $24 million pink diamond implanted into his forehead. Throughout the year, he was only seen wearing it sparingly, but it is glaringly noticeable when he does.

Uzi shared that the implant was inspired by Lil B, and said that if he did not remove it properly, he could die: “If I don’t get it took out the right way I could die…. no seriously.”


In response, however, an employee of beloved jeweler Eliantte claimed that the procedure was totally safe, just like any other piercing: “Yeah, it’s as safe as any other piercing. As long as you maintain it well and have good upkeep, it’s perfectly fine. We made sure that prior to getting anything done that Uzi brought someone in to consult on everything. We didn’t just do this randomly.”

Uzi has since taken out the piercing and put it back in a few times, but now just rocks the ordinary piercing on his forehead meant to hold up the diamond.

Lately, Uzi has paid a few visits to the Trainwreck Twitch stream, where he has discussed the origins of his rap name coming from a “crackhead” and wanting to buy himself a jet pack. Most recently, on stream from Dec. 10, Lil Uzi went into detail about how his insurance company wanted to cut him off because they thought he was getting the forehead diamond to aid in a suicide attempt: “I had to really get my sh*t together. My insurance tried to cut me off, they were like, ‘This kid’s trying to kill himself.’ Because we knew it was a piercing, my insurance looked at it like, ‘This kid just implanted this diamond in his head, and he’s gonna die,’.”

He continued to explain that he had to bring in the people who executed the piercing to prove it was safe: “They’re retarded…I really had to call the piercing person and show them low-key everything that I got a piercing. It’s literally a piercing. But everything’s straight.”

Check out Lil Uzi Vert‘s conversation on Twitch below, and skip to the one hour and 35 minute mark for the story of his insurance-diamond piercing debacle.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-BFF Kelsey Nicole Addresses Tory Lanez’ Lawyer’s Claims: “ALL Cap”
146 525 11
0
Quavo Wishes Offset Happy Birthday With Throwback Instagram Post
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Bow Wow Says He Should Be Honored At The Next BET Awards
93
0
Jeezy Details How He First Met Nas & Talks “My President” Collaboration
146
0
Quavo Wishes Offset Happy Birthday With Throwback Instagram Post
132
0
Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-BFF Kelsey Nicole Addresses Tory Lanez’ Lawyer’s Claims: “ALL Cap”
146
0
Big Boi & André 3000 Tried To Sell Weed, Stopped After André Got Robbed
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Jhene Aiko Wrap Me Up
357
0
Peewee Longway Starve
212
0
LunchMoney Lewis Feat. Trinidad James Don't Stop
265
0
Ne-Yo Feat. Yung Bleu Stay Down
318
0
The WRLDFMS Tony Williams & Chandler Moore Anymore
397
0
Alicia Keys Feat. Pusha T Plentiful
357
0
Juice WRLD Feat. Polo G & Trippie Redd Feline
582
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Recall Selling Weed With André 3000 On “How To Roll”
847
0
OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
649
0
Polo G “Fortnight” Video
371
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Bow Wow Says He Should Be Honored At The Next BET Awards
Jeezy Details How He First Met Nas & Talks “My President” Collaboration
Quavo Wishes Offset Happy Birthday With Throwback Instagram Post