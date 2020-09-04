Rap Basement

Lil Wayne And Girlfriend Denise Bidot Share Mystery Tease

September 4, 2020

Lil Wayne and his girlfriend Denise Bidot cryptically took to Instagram to share a few mysterious teasers that left fans guessing.

Whether it’s dropping his mixtape No Ceilings on Apple Music eleven years after its initial release, or insisting that “Real G’s move in silence like lasagna,” Lil Wayne is no stranger to subverting expectations. The “A Milli” rapper seems to have something up his sleeve yet again, according to his latest Instagram post. This time, however, his new boo seems to be in on it.

Lil Wayne

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After sharing a drawing of a tattooed bear with a medical mask and a “Tunechi” necklace, captioned “Ready for my Klose up,” Lil Wayne received a comment from his new girlfriend and famed plus-size model, Denise Bidot. Bidot cryptically commented, “My gummy bear” followed by several heart-emojis. The post, which evokes something of a COVID-themed update of the infamous Tha Carter III cover, likely raises more questions than answers for most.

It is unclear if this is an indication that Wayne plans to finally drop Tha Carter VI, something he has teased in recent months, and use the illustration as the album artwork. This relatively breakneck-paced release schedule is common for the New Orleans native, whose most recent album, Funeral, was released in January of this year. Promising as that lead may be, it can’t be ruled out that the lovey-dovey couple was publicizing a private term of endearment from their new and apparently rewarding relationship.

Via HNHH

