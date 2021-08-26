Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
2462
0
Pop Smoke Faith
1112
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Wayne Announces “Carter IV” Q&A Session

Posted By on August 26, 2021

With the ten-year anniversary of “Tha Carter IV” on the way, Lil Wayne announces a Q&A session on Twitter.

Lil Wayne‘s Tha Carter IV is an interesting album. While it was initially seen by some as a disappointment, especially in the shadow of its classic predecessor, the years have been quite kind on the album’s legacy.

Now, many who might have once criticized the project have come to appreciate it as a solid body of work, with a number who even cite it among Wayne’s best projects. 

Chris McKay/Getty Images

With the official ten-year anniversary set to go down on August 29th, Lil Wayne took to Twitter to announce an upcoming Q&A session surrounding the album. “To celebrate 10 years of #ThaCarterIV I will be doing a Q&A,” writes Weezy, opening the door for a flood of fan interaction. “Submit your questions using #AskWayne and I’ll answer them on 8/28.”

As of this moment, questions are already pouring in. Should Wayne actively engage and respond at length, we ultimately stand to learn a great deal about one of his most interesting albums. With several songs written during Wayne’s stint at Riker’s Island, hearing first-hand about some of his experiences creating Tha Carter IV may very well enhance the listening experience for a current-day audience looking to revisit the 2011 project. 

Should you be interested in participating, you can ask a question of your own on Twitter using the #AskWayne hashtag. He’ll be providing his responses on August 28th, so keep an eye out accordingly. Ten years removed from Tha Carter IV, how do you feel about the project? Also, are you excited to hear any of the three new albums Wayne has on the horizon

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185 525 14
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159
0
Ice Cube Helps Donate Thousands Of PPE Masks To Oklahoma College
159
0
Lil Wayne Announces “Carter IV” Q&A Session
199
0
Lil Baby Wishes James Harden A Happy 32nd Birthday
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kirko Bangz PTSD
132
0
Young Thug Feat. Travis Scott, Gucci Mane & Gunna Floyd Mayweather
371
0
Rylo Rodriguez Feat. Nardo Wick Murder
119
0
Stunna Gambino Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Demons
185
0
Ray Vaughn Not Allowed
146
0
Kodak Black Aug. 25th
265
0
Camino OATH
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YNW Melly “Loving My Life” Video
79
0
Soulja Boy Feat. T.I. “Copy & Paste” Video
93
0
OutKast “Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)” Video
93
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
Ice Cube Helps Donate Thousands Of PPE Masks To Oklahoma College