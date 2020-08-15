Rap Basement

Lil Wayne Announces “No Ceilings 3” & “Tha Carter VI”

Posted By on August 15, 2020

“Tha Carter VI” is coming soon but Lil Wayne’s preparing to drop “No Ceilings 3” before that.

It’s only been a matter of months since Lil Wayne released Funeral but he’s still one of the hardest working men in show biz so don’t think that he’s taking a break. As the rapper made his transition into a radio show host over the course of quarantine, he’s still been locked into the studio, grinding away like he usually does.


Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

During a recent appearance on ESPN, Lil Wayne made some big announcements for fans who’ve been waiting on an update on some new music. Though it took years for Tha Carter V to finally arrive, we won’t be waiting too long for its follow-up. Wayne announced that fans could expect  Tha Carter VI to come soon but before that, he has another installment on No Ceilings that he’s ready to unload. “Carter VI coming soon but I got No Ceilings coming first. No Ceilings 3,” Wayne said on the show.

Lil Wayne is evidently keeping busy with a slew of projects in the pipeline. Just yesterday, 2 Chainz revealed that he and Lil Wayne have been steadily going back-and-forth bouncing ideas off of each other for the past four to five months. With Chainz’ upcoming solo project due out later this month, perhaps we’ll be getting Collegrove 2No Ceilings 3 and Tha Carter VI back to back.

Check out the clip below. 

Via HNHH

