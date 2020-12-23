Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
119
0
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
874
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
741
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Wayne Calls Out Grammys, Reveals He’s Not Invited: “Am I Not Worthy?”

Posted By on December 23, 2020

Lil Wayne questions his worth after revealing he’s not invited to the Grammy Awards.

Lil Wayne is one of the most well-respected living legends in the rap game. Admittedly though, he lives inside of his own bubble. Unless the Green Bay Packers are playing on cable television, Lil Wayne isn’t paying much attention to just about anything. He has said on numerous occasions that he’s not in tune with whatever is happening in the music world, but he has admitted that he’s a huge fan of Lil Baby. Despite not knowing about much of his competition, Tunechi is wondering why he wasn’t handed an invitation to the most prestigious music awards show, the GRAMMYs

Taking to Twitter, Lil Wayne voiced his confusion and wondered aloud what the Academy’s reasoning was for failing to nominate him more often, or even invite him to this year’s ceremony.


Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me , my musik, or just another technicality?” asked Wayne on Twitter. “I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio.”

Lil Wayne is fresh off the release of his latest No Ceilings 3 mixtape, as well as the ultra-loaded b-side, which includes features from Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and more. Having also released his Funeral album this year, he must have expected more than one nomination, which he got in the Best Recording Package category.


Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Do you think Lil Wayne should have been nominated more than once?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
159 525 12
0
Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
119
0
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
159
0
Kid Cudi Sets An Unexpected Hot 100 Record
159
0
Bay Area Rapper Cutty Banks Shot & Killed
318
0
Rod Wave Flexes Assortment Of New Plaques
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Flee Lord Feat. Busta Rhymes Major Distribution
79
0
Tory Lanez Feat. 42 Dugg My Time To Shine
93
0
Lil Wayne Low Down
106
0
Eminem Zeus
132
0
Conway Feat. Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn Spurs 3
93
0
DDG Feat. YG Moonwalking In Calabasas YG Remix
159
0
E-40 Feat. Drakeo The Ruler & Blxst Still
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

J.I. Expresses Skepticism Over Sour Patch Kids Cookies On “Snack Review”
119
0
Tory Lanez Feat. Rich The Kid, VV$ Ken “Boink Boink” Video
106
0
Mulatto “Spend it” Video
119
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
Kid Cudi Sets An Unexpected Hot 100 Record