Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

The Weeknd Now Has His Own Day In Toronto
66
0
Moneybagg Yo Claims He’s “Top 5 Fasho”
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12811
1
Wiz Khalifa
2025
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Wayne Claims He’s On A Different Level Right Now

Posted By on February 7, 2021

Lil Wayne recently divulged on his latest fiery studio session.

Ever since dropping Tha Carter V back in 2018, Lil Wayne has been a man on a mission, delivering a plethora of new projects for his fans to enjoy. Back in 2020, Funeral was his big album, and later that year, he also came through with No Ceilings 3 which featured numerous dope tracks that fans were able to sink their teeth into. Since those releases, Wayne received a pardon from President Trump and now that he is in the clear from a legal standpoint, he is already back to work.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Wayne revealed that he has been in the studio and that some massive things are on the way. He’s even quite confident about his energy, saying “In the studio in “momma there go dat man” mode…stay home.”

This news should certainly excite fans who have been anticipating his next move. Wayne has always been one of those artists who flood the market with his music, and it’s ultimately why fans have been so endeared to him over the last few decades. Recently, even Lil Baby paid homage, calling Wayne the best rapper ever.

With Wayne in the studio, something could be dropping soon so keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest details and updates.

Lil Wayne

Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Young Money/Republic Records
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

The Weeknd Now Has His Own Day In Toronto
66 525 5
0
Moneybagg Yo Claims He’s “Top 5 Fasho”
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

The Weeknd Now Has His Own Day In Toronto
66
0
Moneybagg Yo Claims He’s “Top 5 Fasho”
106
0
Lil Wayne Claims He’s On A Different Level Right Now
119
0
Westside Gunn Announces Grand Opening Of Buffalo Kids Art Gallery
93
0
Rich The Kid Says He Paid Nearly $1 Million To Get Out Of His First Record Deal
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Moe 6Blocka Feat. 22Gz Risky
93
0
Quadie Diesel Gravy Baby
66
0
Conway & Big Ghost LTD J Batters
66
0
Pooh Shiesty Feat. Gucci Mane Ugly
93
0
Asian Doll Back In Blood (Remix)
93
0
Ghetts Feat. BackRoad Gee & PA Salieu No Mercy
172
0
Miss Lafamilia Feat. Abra Cadabra Dumb Flex (Remix)
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Internet Money Feat. Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD “Blast Off” Video
199
0
Flo Milli “Roaring 20s” Video
199
1
Cardi B “Up” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

The Weeknd Now Has His Own Day In Toronto
Moneybagg Yo Claims He’s “Top 5 Fasho”
Lil Wayne Claims He’s On A Different Level Right Now