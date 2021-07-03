Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
66
0
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
1191
0
Gucci Mane Ice Daddy
437
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Wayne & DaBaby Shoot New Music Video Together

Posted By on July 3, 2021

Lil Wayne and DaBaby have a new music video on the way!

It looks like Lil Wayne and DaBaby are getting ready to release their new single soon. Late Friday night, the two rap superstars decided to link up and shoot a new music video together.

DaBaby first teased the video shoot on his IG story Saturday morning, sharing BillionDollarBabyEntertainment’s footage from their time on set. The clip first shows DaBaby putting on his durag and preparing for Lil Wayne’s arrival, letting his fans know what he’s “about to direct a video for Lil Wayne,” as he shook his head in disbelief. Later, we get a quick glance at Lil Wayne arriving on set and walking down the hallway, confirming the two were on set together.

It’s unclear at the moment what the two were shooting and/or when we’ll get to see it, but it’s possible it could be the collaboration they recorded earlier this year at Tunechi‘s private studio in Miami. DaBaby has been teasing their collab for months now, but it looks to be finally closer than ever.

In other news, Lil Wayne’s Carter III album just made history recently by surpassing a billion streams on Spotify. Congrats to Weezy for the huge accomplishment.

[Via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
66 525 5
0
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
66
0
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
79
0
Azealia Banks Issues Her Own “Manifesto”
159
0
Billie Eilish Asks A Bold Question In Viral Risqué TikTok
251
0
Soulja Boy Says He Was The First Rapper With An iPhone
424
0
More News

Trending Songs

Yungeen Ace Feat. G Herbo Choppa 4 My Enemies
53
0
D Savage Don't U Change
53
0
NorthsideBenji & DJ Charlie B 30,000 Ft.
93
0
Tay Money Walk
53
0
G Herbo Feat. Yosohn Cold World
79
0
Casanova Feat. Popcaan Deserve You
172
0
Fenix Flexin Risky
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Curren$y Details The Hospital Visit That Turned Him Off Of Blunts On “How To Roll”
53
0
Blxst & Bino Rideaux “Movie” Video
172
0
Kenny Mason Explains Why He Went Vegan During The Pandemic
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
Azealia Banks Issues Her Own “Manifesto”