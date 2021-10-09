Rap Basement

Lil Wayne, Don Toliver & More Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

Posted By on October 9, 2021

Plus, Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke” remix ft. 21 Savage, Lil Durk and G Herbo, new music from Mick Jenkins, and the highly anticipated collab from 24kGoldn and Lil Tecca.

Each week, we round up the best of the best from New Music Fridays for our Fire Emoji playlist, and this week, Don Toliver makes his presence felt. The rapper’s long-awaited album Life Of A Don finally dropped in its entirety on Friday with two appearances from Travis Scott. Their “Flocky Flocky” collab, as well as the homage to H-Town’s codeine concoction, “Get Throwed” and “BOGUS” dominate this week’s Fire Emoji playlist update. 

Weezy F. Baby is digging into the back catalog for a special vinyl box set. The rapper announced Tha Carter Singles Collection, a 7-inch vinyl box set including the hit records from Tha Carter series. Additionally, he came through with a brand new record titled, “Ya Dig?” on Friday to announce the collector’s edition vinyl set. It’s a blast from the past for anyone who has been following Lil Wayne‘s storied career.

Nardo Wick has been one of the most promising new talents to emerge out of Jacksonville, Florida. His record “Who Want Smoke??” has been garnering massive praise which led to an official remix with 21 Savage, G Herbo, and Lil Durk. It was a necessary addition for this week’s Fire Emoji playlist.

Other contributions for this week’s playlist include Mick Jenkins and 24kGoldn.

Make sure you subscribe to HNHH on Spotify for more expertly curated playlists.

Via HNHH

