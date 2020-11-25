Lil Wayne & Drake Reunite In Promising “No Ceilings 3” Snippet

Lil Wayne has opened the floodgates, having kept a consistent release pace with Dedication 6, Tha Carter V, Funeral, and most recently, Tha Carter V Deluxe. Now, the legendary lyricist has set his sights on the third installment of No Ceilings, this time enlisting DJ Khaled to hold it down as the project’s host. Though a release date has yet to be revealed, Khaled recently took it upon himself to preview a little taste of what’s to come, playing a brief snippet of a new collaboration between Drake and Lil Wayne.

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

“They always try to put a ceiling on our greatness,” explains Khaled, continuing his long-running feud with the ominous they. “So we took the fuckin’ ceiling off!” And from there, he queues up some new music, as Drizzy slides in over a low-key instrumental with some slick bars. “The blues is now kicking in, dinner is three Michelin / I don’t eat red meat, but still got beef sizzling,” raps Drizzy, sounding comfortably in his bag. Before the verse can progress, however, Khaled hits the stop button and offers in a few hype-inducing words of his own.

In a later clip, Khaled proceeds to revisit Drake and Khaled’s collaboration, clearly impressed by how the final record turned out. “This shit serious,” he marvels, before playing a lengthier snippet of the Young Money reunion. “I need discipline,” raps Drizzy. “I keep singing for these hoes, they keep listenin’ / n***as like to bro up with the boy and dap fisteses but we are not equivalent / I been an only child don’t need siblings / and I past em’ like the the time that he’s livin’ in.”

Check out the No Ceilings 3 trailer below, and sound off if you’re excited to hear some new music from Lil Wayne — including his first Drake duet in a minute. From the sound of it, it would appear that we’ll be getting some bars from both emcees. The question is, who will hold it down with the standout verse?