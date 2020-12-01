Rap Basement

Lil Wayne & Drake’s “B.B. King Freestyle” Is Now Streaming

Posted By on December 1, 2020

Lil Wayne and Drake release the “B.B. King Freestyle” from “No Ceilings 3” on streaming services.

Lil Wayne and Drake go back a long time and it’s nice to see that, even with both of them reaching new heights in their careers, they’re still close, collaborating on the recently-released “B.B. King Freestyle”. The track came out as part of No Ceilings 3, which was released on DatPiff over the weekend. The mixtape is nostalgic for a myriad of reasons– for starters, it was exclusively released on the mixtape-sharing website, which we haven’t seen an artist successfully pull off in years. Secondly, it contains a number of classic beats that Weezy absolutely snapped over.

“B.B. King Freestyle” was produced by Boi-1da and Hollywood Cole, who were inspired by Alicia Keys‘ 2003 track “Feeling U, Feeling Me”. It’s the second song to appear on the mixtape and, thankfully for those that didn’t want to head all the way over to DatPiff to stream the record, Wayne appears to be intent on capitalizing on the hype, dropping it on major streaming platforms as a single.

Released via Young Money Records, Lil Wayne and Drake‘s “B.B. King Freestyle” is officially available on Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Now, we won’t easily access Drake and Wayne’s braggadocios bars, highlighted by the following: “I used to fuck Gucci models, I’m fuckin’ Gucci designers/I keep it 2-G regardless, I’m gettin’ too deep for divers.”

Check out all of our favorite lyrics from No Ceilings 3 here and stream “B.B. King Freestyle” below!

Via HNHH

