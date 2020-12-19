Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drakeo The Ruler & Drake Have Heat On The Way: Listen To A Snippet
93
0
21 Savage Recalls Asking T.I. For A $1 Million Deal
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
1125
1
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
821
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Wayne Garners Praise For “No Ceilings 3: B Side”

Posted By on December 19, 2020

New Lil Wayne music is always appreciated.

Lil Wayne has captivated music listeners for 20 plus years now and whenever he drops a new album, it is an event in and of itself. This was especially true all the way back in 2018 when Wayne finally dropped Tha Carter V after years of label issues. Since dropping that album, Wayne has been steadily releasing projects including No Ceilings 3 which came out just a few weeks ago. The mixtape was a welcomed addition to his discography that certainly pleased his fan base.

Last night, Wayne came right back into the fold, this time with a B Side version of the album, much like Eminem just did with Music To Be Murdered By. This new version of No Ceilings 3 contains 14 tracks and a ton of features from the likes of Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Rich The Kid, and more.

Lil Wayne

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest 

Wayne had been teasing the release of a B Side version of No Ceilings 3 and quite frankly, B sides and Deluxe offerings are now the norm. Every single big release seemingly comes with a whole other album and fans are split on whether this is a good thing. When it comes to Wayne, however, it’s clear that people appreciate it.

As you will see in the various tweets below, fans were definitely feeling the album last night, particularly the track “Tyler Herro,” which is a flip of the Jack Harlow song. Check out the reactions, and let us know what your favorite song was, in the comments below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drakeo The Ruler & Drake Have Heat On The Way: Listen To A Snippet
93 525 7
0
21 Savage Recalls Asking T.I. For A $1 Million Deal
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Drakeo The Ruler & Drake Have Heat On The Way: Listen To A Snippet
93
0
21 Savage Recalls Asking T.I. For A $1 Million Deal
106
0
Lil Wayne Garners Praise For “No Ceilings 3: B Side”
251
0
Pharrell Williams Claims Pusha T Compliments Drake’s Bars “All The Time”
278
0
Boosie Badazz Suggests King Von & His Entourage “Underestimated Atlanta”
318
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Wayne Feat. Big Sean Tyler Herro
79
0
Adam Snow Feat. G Herbo & Raekwon Nowadays
79
0
D Smoke It's Ok
79
0
OMB Peezy Feat. YFN Lucci & Yungeen Ace Hustle
79
0
Eminem Killer
66
0
GoldLink & Ari Lennox Sorrow, Tears, And Blood
119
0
Peewee Longway Feat. Cassius Jay Anxious
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Wayne “2 Diamonds” Video
93
0
Conway “Jesus Khrysis” Video
119
0
Eminem “Gnat” Video
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drakeo The Ruler & Drake Have Heat On The Way: Listen To A Snippet
21 Savage Recalls Asking T.I. For A $1 Million Deal
Lil Wayne Garners Praise For “No Ceilings 3: B Side”