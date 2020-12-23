Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
119
0
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
874
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
741
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Wayne Is Planning A Holiday Toy & Coat Drive For New Orleans Youth

Posted By on December 23, 2020

Lil Wayne is doing good by the youth of New Orleans this holiday season by throwing a toy, coat and blanket drive alongside Mack Maine, Young Money and Phase III Body Shop in Hollygrove.

Regardless of how you feel about Lil Wayne reportedly selling Drake and Nicki Minaj’s masters for $100 million, or his opinion on the “Weezy effect” when it comes to his influence on today’s rappers — in his words, “They all look like me” — overall the Young Money head honcho’s heart is usually in the right place. His latest move in New Orleans proved that notion even further, as he’s arranging a special holiday toy drive for youth in his hometown of Hollygrove.

Lil Wayne Holiday Toy Coat Drive New Orleans Youth
Image: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

In addition to toys for the toddlers, Wayne is also adding blankets and coats into the mix as well since this new winter solstice has been slowly making it brick city throughout many parts of the United States. “NEW ORLEANS!!!!! On behalf of @youngmoney, myself and my bro @mackmaine4president have partnered with @phase3bodyshop to do our part to ensure that the children of Hollygrove and surrounding areas have a Merry Christmas no matter their circumstances at home this year,” Weezy wrote to his 13 million followers on Instagram, also adding to the caption, “I know 2020 has been a rough year for most but I’m praying tomorrow will at least put a smile on the faces of some of the local youth in New Orleans. Please make sure you pull up tomorrow!ðð¾ Happy holidays!!! ð¤ð¾”

This makes for a great move by the rap legend, which will hopefully make the GRAMMYs show him more love. Wayne recently questioned the respect he gets from the Recording Academy after not being involved or invited to the upcoming awards ceremony in 2021. We understand his gripe, but who needs recognition or support from the industry when you’re doing charitable efforts like this for the community — the people of New Orleans will always hold you down, Weezy!

Check out the flyer and full message that Lil Wayne posted on IG below, and pull up today (Dec 23) if you’re in the Hollygrove area:

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
159 525 12
0
Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
119
0
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
159
0
Kid Cudi Sets An Unexpected Hot 100 Record
159
0
Bay Area Rapper Cutty Banks Shot & Killed
318
0
Rod Wave Flexes Assortment Of New Plaques
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Flee Lord Feat. Busta Rhymes Major Distribution
79
0
Tory Lanez Feat. 42 Dugg My Time To Shine
93
0
Lil Wayne Low Down
106
0
Eminem Zeus
132
0
Conway Feat. Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn Spurs 3
93
0
DDG Feat. YG Moonwalking In Calabasas YG Remix
159
0
E-40 Feat. Drakeo The Ruler & Blxst Still
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

J.I. Expresses Skepticism Over Sour Patch Kids Cookies On “Snack Review”
119
0
Tory Lanez Feat. Rich The Kid, VV$ Ken “Boink Boink” Video
106
0
Mulatto “Spend it” Video
119
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
Kid Cudi Sets An Unexpected Hot 100 Record