Lil Wayne Isn’t Done, Announces “No Ceilings 3” B-Side

Posted By on December 18, 2020

Lil Wayne is releasing the b-sides for “No Ceilings 3” today!

Lil Wayne closed out the year with a bang when he uploaded his No Ceilings 3 mixtape to DatPiff, dropping his Drake-featured “B.B. King Freestyle” on all streaming platforms. Apparently, he’s got much more on the way to close out the year because much like Eminem did with the freshly-released deluxe edition of Music To Be Murdered By, Lil Wayne is re-upping today with even more music from No Ceilings 3 today. 

Announced via the Young Money official Twitter account, it was revealed that a B-Side version of No Ceilings 3 would be made available later today. 

“No Ceilings 3 // B Side TOMORROW,” wrote the label on social media. The news was confirmed by Lil Twist last week, who showed text messages that revealed the plans to the world.

Much like the initial release, fans will likely be refreshing the right pages all day long to be notified instantly when the update drops. Lil Wayne didn’t work conventionally with No Ceilings 3, dropping it on DatPiff exclusively whenever he felt like it, which happened in the afternoon.


Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Recently, Tunechi has been in the news because of an alleged deal made this summer, selling the Young Money masters, which reportedly include Drake’s pre-2018 catalog and much of Nicki Minaj’s music, to Universal Music Group for $100 million. Read more about that here and stay tuned for the updated version of No Ceilings 3.

Via HNHH

