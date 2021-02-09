Rap Basement

Lil Wayne & Juelz Santana Recorded A New Version Of “I Can’t Feel My Face”

Posted By on February 9, 2021

Un Kasa shares an update on the status of Lil Wayne & Juelz Santana’s long-awaited collab project.

There was lost hope for the release of Lil Wayne and Juelz Santana‘s collaborative project,I Can’t Feel My Face. The project was announced in the mid-aughts before Wayne propelled to the top of the music industry with Tha Carter III. As the years passed, many eventually gave up on the desire to even hear what that project would sound like.

Recent updates from the Dipset camp revealed that Juelz Santana and Weezy have continued to plot on the project’s release. Most recently, Un Kasa shared a promising update on the project’s release with Report Card Radio’s Mikey T The Movie Star. Kasa explained that the two recorded a few songs together in the studio, though the vast majority of the album was done through email. “‘Elz would do a verse and a hook and sent it to Wayne. No more than 20 minutes to a half an hour, Wayne would have that shit sent back in an e-mail,” said Kasa of the recording process. It seems that the business side of things is why things fell apart with its release.

The good news is that Lil Wayne and Juelz Santana have apparently recorded an entirely new version of the project. “They got a whole new album together now,” he continued. “I ain’t hear none of it. I might’ve heard some snippets be ‘Elz went in, before he got incarcerated. But they had a whole new album that they supposed to put out together.”

There’ve been a few updates over the years of the status of the project. It was said to be done in 2018 but the last update we heard came from Juelz Santana’s brother in 2020 who said that they were plotting on the release of I Can’t Feel My Face while Juelz was incarcerated.

Check the clip out below. 

Via HNHH

