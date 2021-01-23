Rap Basement

Featured

Lil Wayne, Juice WRLD & Young Dolph Highlight Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist

January 23, 2021

Plus, new heat from Tee Grizzley, PeeWee Longway & Cassius Jay, and much more.

It’s been an eventful week in America. Joe Biden was inaugurated as the president of the United States, leaving QAnon theorists in shambles over a “stolen election.” Meanwhile, Donald Trump issued his farewell to the country and pardoned a few people on the way out. Lil Wayne was, of course, among them. The rapper publicly thanked Trump on Twitter, a platform that the former president has been barred from using. For fans, he offered a brand new single commemorating his legal win called “Ain’t Got Time.” It’s quite good, actually, so it was a no-brainer that we’d include it on this week’s Fire Emoji playlist.

Aside from this week’s overlap of hip-hop and politics, we got a ton of brand new music this week. Young Dolph blessed us with the deluxe for Rich Slave. We’ve included two new songs from that project, “Fast” and “Large Amounts.” Along with Dolph, DJ Scheme blessed us with the official version of “Buck 50” ft. Juice WRLD

Other inclusions on this week’s Fire Emoji Playlist include YBN Nahmir’s “Opp Stoppa” remix ft. 21 Savage, PeeWee Longway & Cassius Jay’s “Trap It Out” with Lil Baby, and Toronto’s anders “Pray For The Day,” plus so much more. 

Press play on the latest Fire Emoji update below and make sure you subscribe to HNHH on Spotify. 

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.

Via HNHH

