Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

QC’s P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby’s AOTY Snub
79
0
Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1535
5
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
874
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Wayne Names The Jay-Z Album That Changed The Game

Posted By on November 24, 2020

During an interview with Lil Baby, Lil Wayne took a moment to single out a specific Jay-Z album for having a major impact on his artistic journey.

Lil Wayne is a rapper’s rapper, one who understands the importance of proper craftsmanship — it’s part of the reason why he remains such a viable “best rapper alive” contender to this day. In reality, Weezy’s impressive skillset is the direct result of decades of experience, the culmination of a journey that originally began in his teenage years. During an interview with Lil Baby for Rolling Stone’s Musicians On Musicians series, Weezy actually opened up about some of the albums that shaped him into the emcee he is today.

Jay-Z Lil Wayne

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“Jay-Z, Life and Times of Shawn Carter, plain and simple,” reflects Weezy, when asked about the first album that impacted him. “It was the first album where I actually [got] the car that the rapper was talking about. That was my album. Also, Jay talked so crazy. He went bananas on that album. I got lyrics from the album tattooed on me and shit. I have songs that are remakes of spinoffs of songs from that album, you know?” 

The third volume of Jay-Z’s iconic series, Life & Times boasts classic cuts like “Big Pimpin,” “Dope Man,” “Watch Me,” “So Ghetto” and more. Originally released in December of 1999, Lil Wayne would have been around seventeen years old upon its release. At that point, he had recently dropped his own debut album The Block Is Hot, not to mention various works with the Hot Boys and the Big Tymers. It’s interesting to hear that the Jigga Man’s Vol 3 had such a profound impact on a young Weezy, making their eventual collaborations like “Hello Brooklyn” and the stacked “Swagga Like Us” all the more historic.

For more from Lil Wayne and Lil Baby, be sure to check the entire Rolling Stone interview right here. For those familiar with Life & Times Of Sean Carter, can you trace the influence it ultimately had on Lil Wayne’s own music?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
93 525 7
0
QC’s P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby’s AOTY Snub
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

QC’s P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby’s AOTY Snub
79
0
Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
93
0
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To First Grammy Nomination
53
0
Jack Harlow Incorrectly Identified During GRAMMY Noms
79
0
Best Rap Album Grammy Nominations: Artists & Fans React
53
0
More News

Trending Songs

RMR Substitution For Love
93
0
NoCap Pain Show
66
0
Cordae The Parables
146
0
Lil Berete Feat. 2KBABY Murda
172
0
Abra Cadabra Show Me
146
0
Thutmose My Maria
159
0
Nas Come Get Me
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz “Southside Hov” Video
265
0
Conway Feat. El Camino “Forever Droppin Tears” Video
119
0
DaBaby “More Money More Problems” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

QC’s P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby’s AOTY Snub
Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To First Grammy Nomination