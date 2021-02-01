Rap Basement

Lil Wayne Offers Lil Durk The Highest Praise For “Kanye Krazy”

Posted By on February 1, 2021

Lil Durk’s “Kanye Krazy” music video gets major praise from Lil Wayne, who says his “Famous” recreation is the “hardest shot ever”.

Lil Wayne doesn’t pay attention to much around him. He’s admittedly not very in tune with the latest generation of rappers, repeating so on multiple occasions. Of the new crop of talent taking over, Tunechi has taken a liking to Lil Baby the most, calling the 4PF honcho his favorite artist out. It looks like Wayne’s playlist features another artist that’s been making some crazy noise over the last few years, Chicago veteran Lil Durk who impressed the legend with his “Kanye Krazy” video.

Directed by Cole Bennett, “Kanye Krazy” features Lil Durk recreating some of Kanye West’s most iconic moments of all-time. The rapper snatches the microphone from a Taylor Swift lookalike, hops on his motorcycle for a “Bound 2” remake, throws on the shutter shades, recruits some ballerinas for a “Runaway” tribute, and more. But it’s one scene in particular that got Weezy’s jaw dropping.

“Hardest shot ever,” said Lil Wayne about the final shot in Durkio’s video, a recreation of Kanye’s “Famous” video. However, instead of sleeping in a bed with Caitlyn Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, and others, Durk lays with a bunch of baddies. 

Lil Wayne thinking that you’ve come up with the “hardest shot ever” is not only praise for Lil Durk, but it’s also a huge feat for Cole Bennett, who continues to state his dominance in hip-hop videography. Also, does Wayne even know that Kanye did this first? I suppose that doesn’t matter, in this case.

Would you be open to hearing future collaborations between Lil Wayne and Lil Durk?

Via HNHH

