Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Dave East Is A Hollywood “Heartthrob”
119
0
Travis Scott Gets Roasted Over Rumored “Verzuz” Against Future
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa
1165
0
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
1151
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Wayne Pays Respect To Martin Luther King Jr.

Posted By on January 18, 2021

“Because he had a dream, I am able to live out my dreams,” Lil Wayne writes in honor of MLK Jr. Day.

Martin Luther King Jr. would’ve celebrated his 92nd birthday on Jan. 15th if he were still alive. In the wake of the BLM protests that took place across last year and Biden’s upcoming inauguration, MLK Jr. day holds a particular significance in 2021.


Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Many have shared an outpouring amount of tributes honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Lil Wayne took to Twitter earlier today where he penned a note thanking Martin Luther King Jr. for his contributions to society which ultimately opened the door for artists like Wayne to be who they are in the fabric of American culture. 

“Because he had a dream I am able to live out my dreams. I am forever mindful. Forever grateful. Because he had a dream I’ll never stop dreaming and dreams are forever. King. Forever,” Weezy tweeted.

It didn’t take long for fans to immediately remind him of his allegiance to Donald Trump which seems to have proven fruitful. The NOLA rap legend is among the 50 to 100 people Donald Trump is expected to pardon on his way out of the White House. Other fans leaped to Wayne’s defense since the rap legend’s endorsement of the outgoing president could help him dodge a prison bid.

Check out Lil Wayne‘s tweet below along with a few responses. What are your thoughts?

 

 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Travis Scott Gets Roasted Over Rumored “Verzuz” Against Future
172 525 13
0
Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Dave East Is A Hollywood “Heartthrob”
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Dave East Is A Hollywood “Heartthrob”
119
0
Travis Scott Gets Roasted Over Rumored “Verzuz” Against Future
172
0
Tank Defends Chris Brown After Ben Simmons Comparison
119
0
HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Juice WRLD, DaBaby, Playboi Carti, Flo Milli, & More
119
0
Lil Wayne Pays Respect To Martin Luther King Jr.
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Shotta Spence Young & Humble
66
0
J.U.S. Feat. Danny Brown Have Mercy
119
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne You Know How We Coming
106
0
Erick Arc Elliott Skinny Ramen Freestyle
238
0
Soulja Boy Where The Bag At
159
0
The Game Westside Story
132
0
Smino MLK DR
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Feat. iann dior “Like Me” Video
159
1
DaBaby “Masterpiece” Video
304
0
Rolled On
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Dave East Is A Hollywood “Heartthrob”
Travis Scott Gets Roasted Over Rumored “Verzuz” Against Future
Tank Defends Chris Brown After Ben Simmons Comparison