Lil Wayne Plots On “Young Money & Friends” Event In L.A.

It looks like everyone is preparing to be outside this summer with the vaccine rollout currently underway. As COVID numbers drop, and vaccination numbers rise, artists like The Weeknd and Lil Tjay have revealed their plans to hit the road as soon as it’s safe. More artists will follow suit in the months to come and Lil Wayne just announced his first live performance since the pandemic began.

This August, Lil Wayne will be hosting a Young Money & Friends concert at Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum to help launch the venue following extensive renovations. This event is part of an exclusive agreement between Wayne’s cannabis brand GKUA and Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum to host “all 4/20 events for years to come.” The partnership will also include parties and other concerts, as well as in-person and virtual experiences. Lil Wayne’s Young Money & Friends event will mark their inaugural event under this newly launched partnership.

No specific details about the show have been provided but it will include performances from Lil Wayne, artists from the Young Money roster as well as some special guests. It’ll also commemorate the first event held at the Torch at the Memorial Coliseum.

The show is scheduled for August 13th, 2021 with tickets set to go on sale on 4/20. “GKUA is about feeling inspired,” said Lil Wayne. “I’m looking forward to sharing that GKUA inspiration from the LA Coliseum. It is time to celebrate with friends.”

Check the flyer below.