Lil Wayne Receives Sentencing Date For Private Jet Gun Charge
Playboi Carti Collabs On New “WLR” Merch With Cactus Plant Flea Market
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
Lil Wayne Receives Sentencing Date For Private Jet Gun Charge

Posted By on December 30, 2020

The rapper is finally receiving a court date for a charge dating back to December 2019.

It looks there are some new developments in Lil Wayne‘s open legal cases. Last December, news broke that a private jet the Young Money CEO was on board had been searched by federal investigators in Miami. Found on the plane was heroin and a gold gun in a bag, which Weezy confessed to being the owner of. Initially joking about the case, things have gotten a little more serious as the New Orleans rapper will find out his fate over the gun charge this Spring. 


After the feds found cocaine, opioids, and a gun on his private jet, Wayne pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10-years or a mandatory minimum of 15-years, depending on prior convictions.

Wayne’s lawyer, Howard Srebnick, had requested for expedited sentencing which was supposed to take place on January 28th. With a large caseload, his lawyer then requested the hip hop veterans’ sentencing date be pushed back to better prepare to adequately fight the case. Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams gave Wayne a new sentencing date of March 3rd. 

Although federal prosecutors are requesting jail time for the rap legend, who served a year on Rikers Island in 2010 when cops found a handgun on his tour bus in 2007, his guilty plea could let him off the hook. Judge Kathleen Williams is in the total discretion of how much time Weezy will be given. 

Prayers up Wayne can beat this case! 

Playboi Carti Collabs On New “WLR” Merch With Cactus Plant Flea Market
Smokepurpp Clarifies Album Sales After Being Clowned For Months
