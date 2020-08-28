Rap Basement

Lil Wayne Releases Classic “No Ceilings” Mixtape On Streaming Services

Posted By on August 28, 2020

Lil Wayne finally makes his classic mixtape “No Ceilings” available on streaming services, uploading a new version of “Kobe Bryant.”

People have been complaining for years, claiming that it’s too difficult to listen to some of Lil Wayne‘s most classic albums and mixtapes. With a limited portion of his catalog available on streaming services, fans can really only get a sample size of the legendary career the New Orleans veteran has had, closed off to his more recent releases and his commercial mixtapes released during the streaming era.

Tunechi has been trying to change that, actively working on clearing samples to make sure that his fans can eat.

No Ceilings” with A$AP Ferg and Jay Gwuapo wasn’t the only No Ceilings we were blessed with yesterday. Those of you that were waiting for the day the first No Ceilings tape was uploaded to streaming services saw their wishes fulfilled as the majority of the project is now available on Apple Music, Spotify, TIDAL, and more.

With the announcement that No Ceilings 3 was on the way, it makes sense that Lil Wayne would want the older versions of his classic series to also be readily available for people to discover. With that said, he cleared twelve songs to be added to the streaming sites, uploading an updated version of “Kobe Bryant” and delivering features from Drake, Tyga, Shanell, Gudda Gudda, and more.

Re-visit the tape below and let us know your favorite song from it!

Via HNHH

