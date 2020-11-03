Rap Basement

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid Link For Early Morning Skate Session

Posted By on November 3, 2020

In the early hours in the morning, Rich The Kid and Lil Wayne connected at a Miami skatepark, presumably to bust a move or two.

When it comes to hip-hop subcultures, skateboarding tends to feel slightly uncommon. Look no further than the beloved Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game series, where rap is wholly underrepresented on the soundtracks — though Del The Funkee Homosapien’s “If You Must” is a staple. That’s not to say that some rappers haven’t embraced the dexterous sport, with names like Tyler, The Creator, Lupe Fiasco, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, and Rich The Kid coming to mind. In fact, the latter pair recently connected at a skate park in Miami, as Rich’s IG post reveals. 

Lil Wayne Rich The Kid

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images 

While it’s unclear as to whether Weezy and Rich actually partook in a lengthy early-morning skate session — or merely held it down for a photoshoot, it’s still cool to see both rappers highlighting one of their passions. “6 AM somewhere in Miami,” captions Rich, standing alongside his “End Of Discussion” collaborator with skateboard in hand. From the look of it, Weezy actually coordinated his outfit to match his deck, with his board and shoes sharing a similar color scheme. 

Unfortunately, no video has been provided, interesting though it would have been to see both rappers showcasing their skills. Previous footage has revealed that Rich and Wayne can certainly hold it down, and one has to wonder whether they’d ever consider connecting for another proper skate video, like the one they did back in 2016. On that note, who do you think is the better boarder these days — Rich The Kid or Lil Weezy? 

