Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Coi Leray Talks “Messy” Trippie Redd Breakup, Felt He Used Her For “Click Bait”
93
0
Lil Wayne Shares Adorable Lakers Photo Of Son Kameron: “Mamba Forever”
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

600 Breezy Iceman Edition 2
715
1
Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
622
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Wayne Shares Adorable Lakers Photo Of Son Kameron: “Mamba Forever”

Posted By on August 24, 2020

The proud dad posted a photo of his and Lauren London’s son in celebration of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

One thing that Lil Wayne is known for is being a great dad. The rapper is celebrated among fans for his lyrical abilities and legendary status in the rap game, but the proud father has never shirked at opportunities to brag about his children. Wayne has been sharing his personal life more than usual lately, but it’s mostly centered around his budding relationship with model Denise Bidot. The rapper hasn’t stopped fawning over his girlfriend, but on Monday (August 24), Weezy shifted gears to post a photo of 10-year-old Kameron Carter, his son he shares with actress and activist Lauren London.

Lil Wayne, Cameron Carter, Denise Bidot, Lauren London, Kobe Bryant
Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

On Sunday (August 23), the world celebrated the birthday of late basketball icon Kobe Bryant. We’re not sure how Lil Wayne commemorated the occasion, but today, Wayne tweeted out an adorable photo of Kameron in his Los Angeles Lakers gear. The little boy posed in the photo with his gold and purple ‘fit while holding a basketball.

Wayne wrote in the caption, “8.24. 2! Mamba forever.” Kameron Carter looks like the spitting image of his father, just as a little mini-me. Check out the picture below and let us know if you think Kameron looks more like Wayne or Lauren.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Coi Leray Talks “Messy” Trippie Redd Breakup, Felt He Used Her For “Click Bait”
93 525 7
0
E-40 Suggests Tupac Could Have Survived Vegas Shooting “If He Wanted To Live”
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Coi Leray Talks “Messy” Trippie Redd Breakup, Felt He Used Her For “Click Bait”
93
0
Lil Wayne Shares Adorable Lakers Photo Of Son Kameron: “Mamba Forever”
159
0
E-40 Suggests Tupac Could Have Survived Vegas Shooting “If He Wanted To Live”
185
0
Mulatto Defends Herself Against Critics Who Say She Shouldn’t Be Making Club Appearances
146
0
Nas & Dr. Dre Collaboration Previewed In Footage Of Studio Session
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Big Sean Feat. Nipsey Hussle Deep Reverence
172
0
ReeceBeats Feat. P-Lo & Mozzy Slide
159
0
JackBoy Ps & Qs
106
0
Toni Braxton Feat. H.E.R. Gotta Move On
106
0
Leikeli47 Zoom
106
0
Tha Alkaholiks Only When I'm Drunk
159
0
Lil Yachty Birthday Mix 5
1072
16
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Beyoncé Feat. Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN & WizKid “Brown Skin Girl” Video
146
0
Coi Leray Hits Up Her Favorite Jamaican Restaurant On “Snack Review”
741
14
Migos Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Need It” Video
741
13
More Videos

Featured Stories

Coi Leray Talks “Messy” Trippie Redd Breakup, Felt He Used Her For “Click Bait”
Lil Wayne Shares Adorable Lakers Photo Of Son Kameron: “Mamba Forever”
E-40 Suggests Tupac Could Have Survived Vegas Shooting “If He Wanted To Live”