Lil Wayne Shares Adorable Lakers Photo Of Son Kameron: “Mamba Forever”

One thing that Lil Wayne is known for is being a great dad. The rapper is celebrated among fans for his lyrical abilities and legendary status in the rap game, but the proud father has never shirked at opportunities to brag about his children. Wayne has been sharing his personal life more than usual lately, but it’s mostly centered around his budding relationship with model Denise Bidot. The rapper hasn’t stopped fawning over his girlfriend, but on Monday (August 24), Weezy shifted gears to post a photo of 10-year-old Kameron Carter, his son he shares with actress and activist Lauren London.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

On Sunday (August 23), the world celebrated the birthday of late basketball icon Kobe Bryant. We’re not sure how Lil Wayne commemorated the occasion, but today, Wayne tweeted out an adorable photo of Kameron in his Los Angeles Lakers gear. The little boy posed in the photo with his gold and purple ‘fit while holding a basketball.

Wayne wrote in the caption, “8.24. 2! Mamba forever.” Kameron Carter looks like the spitting image of his father, just as a little mini-me. Check out the picture below and let us know if you think Kameron looks more like Wayne or Lauren.