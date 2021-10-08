Rap Basement

Lil Durk Praised For "Who Want Smoke??" Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On "Donda"
Papoose September
Drake Certified Lover Boy
Lil Wayne To Highlight 19 “Tha Carter” Tracks With Limited Edition 45 Vinyl Box Set

Posted By on October 8, 2021

Lil Wayne is bringing several of his biggest hits to 7″, 45 rpm vinyl for the first time ever.

Without even diving into his mixtapes, it’s safe to say that Lil Wayne has one of the deepest catalogs in Hip-Hop. His Tha Carter series alone has five platinum-certified entries and countless successful singles.

Now, just days after digging into his vault of unreleased music and dropping the Carter III-era track “Ya Dig,” Lil Wayne is offering an even bigger treat for his fans — a limited edition vinyl box set that features some of his biggest hits from Tha Carter series on 7″ 45 rpm vinyl for the first time ever. 

Tha Carter Singles Collection will cost interested fans $200 before tax, and it will feature 10 7″ vinyls, liner notes, and a booklet of rare photos. In addition to housing singles from Tha Carter series, the box set will also include the Hot Boys-assisted track “Shine” from Wayne’s sophomore album Lights Out as well as the newly released “Ya Dig.”

Check out the product images and tracklist for Lil Wayne’s special vinyl box set below.

“Tha Carter Singles Collection” 7” vinyl box set
Image via Lil Wayne

1A. Go DJ (Single Edit)
1B. Bring It Back (Single Edit)
2A. Shine (Single Edit)
2B. Fireman (Single Edit)
3A. Hustler Musik (Single Edit)
3B. Shooter (Single Edit)
4A. A Milli
4B. Got Money
5A. Lollipop (Single Edit)
5B. Mrs. Officer (Single Edit)
6A. Comfortable (Singe Edit)
6B. 6 Foot 7
7A. How To Love
7B. John (Single Edit)
8A. She Will (Single Edit)
8B. It’s Good
9A. Mirror
9B. Uproar
10A. Mona Lisa (Single Edit)
10B. Ya Dig

The 7” vinyl box set is currently available on Wayne’s website, and orders are expected to ship starting on November 12. Will you be dropping $200 on the limited edition physical release?

Via HNHH

