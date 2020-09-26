Rap Basement

Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

Posted By on September 26, 2020

New music from Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Bia & Lil Durk, Polo G, and more.

This week marked the official transition from summer to fall and thankfully, some of hip-hop’s heavyweights swooped in with new drops to ring in the new season. From Weezy to Travis Scott, it’s been a fruitful week in rap releases and we got you covered on everything you gotta hear on this week’s Fire Emoji.

Kicking things off is the long-awaited “White Tee” collaboration from Travis Scott and Young Thug, formally known as “FRANCHISE.” Marking his formal follow-up to “THE SCOTTS” with Kid Cudi, Travis Scott gives fans another glimpse into where he’s going next sonically with his latest single ft. Young Thug and M.I.A.

As we approach Lil Wayne‘s 38th birthday, the good people over at Young Money unleashed the deluxe edition of Tha Carter V, known to many as the OG version. It was only necessary that we included his pensive intro, “Life Of Mr. Carter” for this week’s edition of Fire Emoji.

With YG readying his forthcoming project, My 4Hunnid Life, the rapper unleashed another single, “Out On Bail.” Paying homage to Tupac, it sounds like YG is finally back in his pocket following a few years of lackluster material. 

Other additions on this week’s playlist include BIA and Lil Durk‘s infectious new single, “SAME HANDS,” Polo G‘s latest release, “Epidemic,” as well as new heat from Night Lovell and REASON.

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.

Via HNHH

