Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
26
0
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Drake Certified Lover Boy
1244
1
Isaac Flame Flame God
1046
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Wayne Turns 39, Reginae Carter Shares A Message

Posted By on September 27, 2021

Lil Wayne officially turns 39 today, prompting birthday love from Reginae Carter, fans, and fellow rappers.

It goes without saying that Lil Wayne‘s position in the rap game is understood by fans spanning several different generations. A legend through and through, Wayne is a rare sort of emcee capable of declaring himself the Best Rapper Alive with credibility while also securing mainstream commercial dominance. As such, he tends to receive a lot of love on a daily basis — let alone today, his 39th birthday.

In honor of the milestone occasion, his daughter Reginae Carter took a moment to share a few heartfelt words for her father, hitting Instagram with a father/daughter picture. “Happy birthday to the [GOAT],” she declares. “I love you fatherrrrr besties forever & ever . We turning up fasho when I see you ! Enjoy your day.” 

Lil Wayne Reginae Carter

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

“Wayne being 39 is insane,” writes Mez, reflecting on his own experience listening to Weezy throughout his life. “Bro been a star what feels like my whole life. He really started as a kid.”  It really is incredible to consider that Wayne truly did begin his career as a child prodigy, honing his hip-hop talents under the watchful eye of Birdman. Before long, he was playing an integral role in the rise of Cash Money Records, emerging from the collective as a standout favorite.

And to think, the birthday boy has yet to slow down his musical output in the slightest. Last we heard, he’s gearing up to release three new albums, including I Am Not A Human Being 3, the 2 Chainz-assisted Collegrove 2, and an upcoming Rich The Kid collaboration project. Be sure to show Weezy some love in the comments below, and we can only hope that he celebrates accordingly. 

Happy birthday Wayne!

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
26 525 2
0
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
26
0
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93
0
Lil Peep’s Mother Accuses Label Of Failing to Pay $4 Million Owed To Estate: Report
119
0
NLE Choppa Makes Public Plea To Billie Eilish For Sample Clearance
251
0
Boosie Badazz Denies Fan’s Request After Learning They Bootlegged “My Struggle”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Sauce Walka If I Didn't Rap
159
0
NBA Youngboy Still Waiting
199
1
NBA Youngboy Footstep
132
0
Lil Wayne Used 2
291
0
DeSean Jackson Feat. Mel Roll With Me
199
0
Aitch Feat. Avelino & Toddla T Party Round My Place
159
0
SD Already Know
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Young Nudy Feat. 21 Savage “Child’s Play” Video
384
0
SZA “The Anonymous Ones” Video
331
0
G Herbo “Stand The Rain (Mad Max)” Video
424
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
Lil Peep’s Mother Accuses Label Of Failing to Pay $4 Million Owed To Estate: Report