Lil Wayne Wishes Rick Ross A Happy Birthday: “To Salute A Real Boss”

Posted By on January 29, 2021

Weezy gave a toast to the Boss in celebration of his 45th birthday.

Rick Ross turned 45 years old yesterday (January 28). The Maybach Music Group head received kind words from many of his famous friends, resharing most of the warm birthday messages to his Instagram stories. The Florida-native received birthday wishes from Trina, DJ Khaled, French Montana, and more. The Boss took one of the messages closer to the heart, reposting a video of Lil Wayne‘s birthday message he sent. 

“Ricky,” Wayne begins while raising a toast on a private jet for the mogul in the video. “Look man, it’s your birthday man, Happy Birthday man,” he said to his pal. 

“Smile all f*cking day, f*ck all motherf*cking night live your best f*cking life you already know what it is. I don’t even drink n*gga but you know we got the bottle of Bumbu popping off, “he says, flashing the bottle of the Barbados-based rum brand he is well acquainted with.

“To salute a real boss. Salut!” He concludes before pouring a toast out for his dear friend before taking a sip. Watch the message in all its glory below. 

Based on the “Diced Pineapples” artist’s story, the mogul is seemingly spending his birthday relaxing in the tropics with his family. He shared footage of the crew boarding a private jet yesterday and landing somewhere beachside. As for Wayne, it’s pretty clear he’s enjoying his post-pardon life.

Happy belated to Rick Ross!

Via HNHH

