Jennifer Lopez Takes It All Off In Nude Cover Art For "In The Morning"
79
0
Boosie Badazz Compares Lil Pump's Trump Support To Being A "House N*gga"
93
0
Lil Wayne’s “No Ceilings 3” Has The Fans Excited

Posted By on November 25, 2020

Upon learning that Lil Wayne’s “No Ceilings 3” mixtape would be landing on Friday, the fans took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

If there’s one thing capable of bringing the people together, it’s the return of mixtape Lil Wayne. As it happens, it’s about that time for his triumphant return, with Weezy confirming that his anticipated No Ceilings 3 would be arriving in full glory on Friday, November 27th. With DJ Khaled set to handle hosting responsibilities, it’s sure to be an appropriately large-scale affair, a fact already evidenced by a few promising snippets — including one that finds Young Money reuniting in a refreshing blast from the past.

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

And while some fans were admittedly annoyed with Lil Wayne following his support of Donald Trump, who ultimately went on to lose to Joe Biden in the recent election, it would appear that all has been more or less forgiven. After all, Mixtape Wayne doesn’t come around too often, and when he does, you can bet he’s liable to snap. And few can do so in such a compelling fashion as Weezy, a frequent contender for the coveted best rapper alive position. Honestly, his mixtapes played a prominent role in getting him there in the first place, so it should be interesting to see how No Ceilings 3 adds to the conversation.

With the project only a few days away, we’ve collected some of the early reactions to the big reveal. Clearly, Lil Wayne can still get the people going, and don’t be surprised to see Weezy topping all the trending topics when Friday and No Ceilings 3 roll around. Will you be tuning in?

Via HNHH

